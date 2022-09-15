Fall colors in West Michigan: Where to find the best views

WXMI — Fall is nearly upon us here in west Michigan, which means the leaves will be changing colors before we know it.
The County Road Association of Michigan worked with the state’s county road agencies to develop a list of the best county roads in the state to take in the beautiful fall autumn scenery.
Here’s a look at the best spots in west Michigan:
Berrien County
- Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63
- M-63 south to St. Joseph
- Red Arrow Highway to Madron Lake Road in the city of Buchanan
- Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo
- Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road
Kalamazoo County
- 5th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township
- 8th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township
- 37th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township
- 39th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township
- AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12th Street, Cooper Township
- East CD Avenue – 24th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township
- G Avenue – 2nd Street to 6th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township
- O Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Climax Township
- R Avenue – 29th Street to 34th Street, Pavilion Township
- U Avenue – 29th Street 32nd Street, Brady Township
- Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24th Street, Schoolcraft Township
- YZ Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Wakeshma Township
Kent County
- 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue
- Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
- Gavin Lake Road from 5 Mile Road to Belding Road
- Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road
- Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
- Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road
Muskegon County
- Along the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake
- Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road
Ottawa County
- Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne
- Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park
- Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/South Lake Avenue in the village of Spring Lake to Lamont
- Mercury Drive/Green Street/North Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park
Here’s a look at when fall colors will peak in different regions throughout the state:
