Fall colors in West Michigan: Where to find the best views

WXMI — Fall is nearly upon us here in west Michigan, which means the leaves will be changing colors before we know it.

The County Road Association of Michigan worked with the state’s county road agencies to develop a list of the best county roads in the state to take in the beautiful fall autumn scenery.

Here’s a look at the best spots in west Michigan:

Berrien County

Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway to Madron Lake Road in the city of Buchanan

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Kalamazoo County

5 th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township

Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township 8 th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township

Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township 37 th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township

Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township 39 th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township

Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12 th Street, Cooper Township

Street, Cooper Township East CD Avenue – 24 th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township

Street to D Avenue, Richland Township G Avenue – 2 nd Street to 6 th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township

Street to 6 Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township O Avenue – 38 th Street to 42 nd Street, Climax Township

Street to 42 Street, Climax Township R Avenue – 29 th Street to 34 th Street, Pavilion Township

Street to 34 Street, Pavilion Township U Avenue – 29 th Street 32 nd Street, Brady Township

Street 32 Street, Brady Township Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24 th Street, Schoolcraft Township

Street, Schoolcraft Township YZ Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Wakeshma Township

Kent County

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5 Mile Road to Belding Road

Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Muskegon County

Along the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road

Ottawa County

Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne

Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park

Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/South Lake Avenue in the village of Spring Lake to Lamont

Mercury Drive/Green Street/North Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park

Here’s a look at when fall colors will peak in different regions throughout the state:

