Fact-check: FOX 17 is not giving away free cars to single moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday afternoon during our 4 p.m. newscast, FOX 17 aired a story from an affiliated station in Minnesota about a program that gives away cars to single mothers.

The story referenced a program at the Newgate School in Minneapolis called Wheels for Women, which gave 12 single mothers in Minnesota vehicles filled with gifts. The cars were donated by dealerships in Minnesota.

Since the story aired, FOX 17 has received a number of messages about the program.

Many of the viewers who messaged us after seeing the story believed that FOX 17 was actually the one giving the cars away to moms in West Michigan.

FOX 17 would like to make it clear that our station is not giving away cars to anyone.

You can check out the full article from WCCO in Minnesota about the car giveaway here.

