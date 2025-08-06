Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ex-public official in Van Buren County arrested for embezzlement over $100,000

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
Michigan State Police
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A former Specialty Court Administrator in Van Buren County is facing charges for allegedly stealing $100,000 during her time as a public official.

According to a news release from Michigan State Police, 42-year-old Rachel Celeste Lindley was arraigned Tuesday, August 5, on two counts of embezzlement.

Lindley is accused of stealing money from various grants. MSP did not share when the alleged crimes took place.

MSP says she previously worked in Van Buren County. After separating from the county, she relocated to Maryland where she currently resides and works.

Embezzlement over $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

Embezzlement by a public officer is also a felony, punishable by imprisonment up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

