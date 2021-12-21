Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-agent in Whitmer kidnap probe takes deal in assault case

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
trask.JPG
Posted at 9:53 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:53:48-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A lead investigator in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife.

Richard Trask insists he has no memory of the incident but is taking responsibility.

Trask was accused of assaulting his wife at their Kalamazoo-area home in July.

She had lacerations on her head and other signs of injury.

But Heather Foulke believes Trask may have been drugged earlier at a hotel party.

Trask got credit for two days in jail and will serve no additional time in custody. He lost his job with the FBI.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time