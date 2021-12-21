Ex-agent in Whitmer kidnap probe takes deal in assault case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A lead investigator in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife.

Richard Trask insists he has no memory of the incident but is taking responsibility.

Trask was accused of assaulting his wife at their Kalamazoo-area home in July.

She had lacerations on her head and other signs of injury.

But Heather Foulke believes Trask may have been drugged earlier at a hotel party.

Trask got credit for two days in jail and will serve no additional time in custody. He lost his job with the FBI.