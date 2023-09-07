‘Everybody is drinking the Kool-Aid this year:’ Putt Putts concocts special drink to honor Lions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hours before the Detroit Lions kicked off the 104th season of the National Football League, dozens of fans flooded Putt Putts Bar on Fulton Avenue donning Honolulu blue and silver.

Bar manager Kevin McKenney donned the team colors as well, while wearing a giant silver-chained necklace with the Lions logo hanging off of it.

“This is the chain,” McKenney said with a big smile. “This is our year.”

For the last two years, Putt Putts has been serving a special drink for Lions games. They’re called Kool-Aid shots.

“So, we started that last year and it became very popular as the season went on,” he recalled. “The Lions kept winning. And, yes we started with real Kool-Aid. I actually just grabbed one.”

McKenney said the drink is mixed with blue Kool-Aid, citrus vodka, peach schnapps, lemonade, soda, and sprite. FOX 17 was there for hours and watched patron after patron order them all afternoon.

“Everybody is drinking the Kool-Aid this year,” McKenney said. “People are excited.”

These @Lions fans at Putt Putts Bar in Grand Rapids are ready for some football!



Story about the fans and the Lion Kool-Aid shots ➡️ @FOX17 #LionsVsChiefs #NFL #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/039IviMuz5 — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) September 7, 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube