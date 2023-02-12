Events at the Gilmore Car Museum

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Winter may be here to stay for a while longer, but if you're looking to check out some vintage cars, the Gilmore Car Museum may be the place to go.

The museum is open every day throughout the winter and is home to a number of events.

They include a Winter Lecture Series every Sunday starting at 2:00 p.m. Each week features a different speaker on a wide range of topics. The lecture series runs through April.

The Winter Workshop Series features a three-day class on a 1941 Ford on February 17-19 from 3:30-5:30pm. There's also a Muscle Car Restoration workshop on March 11th from 9am-2pm.

The museum is also hosting some exhibits in the coming weeks. One of them is Hoods Up! Engines on Display. It's happening from March 6th through the 20th.

An exhibit about supercars will also be opening up in April.

The museum is also hosting its next Cars & Characters event on March 25.

Tickets for special events vary. You can purchase tickets by going to their website.