Event connecting African immigrants with health and wellness resources will be held May 13-14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Glimpse of Africa and Catherine’s Health Services have announced an event that connects African immigrants and refugees to essential health and wellness resources. The event will be held on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

The event will be held at The Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids. Organizations and businesses from Kent County will be in attendance to provide information. They include: The Red Project, Immigrant Assistance Center of West Michigan, Edward Jones, Community of Hearts, Safe Haven, GRAAHI, Black Impact Collaborative, Treetops Collective, Reliance Integrated Wellness Center, Network 180, and the Grand Rapids Public Library. Topics that will be spoken about will include parenting and achieving financial independence. COVID-19 vaccine and boosters will be available to guests ages 5-years-old and up.

Guests will also be able to see the Mobile Happy Lights Relaxation System. The mobile relaxation station was a bus that went through a $40,000 conversion. It includes various light therapies and holotherapy.

“Our community tragically experienced recent events that have left many seeking support,” said organizer Fridah Kanini. “Although planning for this event began at the start of this year, its timing makes it very relevant for our community.”

The event will be held on Friday, May 13 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

