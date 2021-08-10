Emergency Operations Center activated in wake of flooding, power outages in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated because of power outages and flooding Tuesday in the southwest portion of Berrien County.

Officials estimate the current power outage could extend for several hours and potentially into the evening hours, according to a news release.

With temperatures rising and the potential for higher than normal heat index, cooling stations have been set up in the following locations:

New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building

Michiana Village Hall

Mars Community Center

Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium

The stations are open if individuals need to get out of warm weather.

Face masks are strongly recommended for everyone visiting the center, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Other protective actions, such as washing hands often, keeping physical distance from others where possible and covering coughs or sneezes, are also encouraged. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to isolate onsite.