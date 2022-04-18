Watch
Elk Brewing announces closure next month

Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 18, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Elk Brewing announced on Facebook today that they will be permanently closing their doors on Wealthy Street next month.

"Our Herd could not have been more blessed to be a part of such a wonderful city, our patrons mean the world to us and we are devastated that under the circumstances we will no longer be able to serve our community delicious brews," they said in the post. "We do apologize that we were unable to keep our doors open during these unprecedented times and for your enjoyment but we have been so fortunate for the time we have had with our amazing bartenders, friends and loyal customers."

Elk Brewing said their taproom's final day open will be Sunday, May 15th. They are also having a closing party on Saturday, May 14th, to say goodbye to their loyal customers.

