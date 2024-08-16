Electric Bikes now allowed to be used on State Biking trails

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — West Michigan has many bike and walking trails. The biggest rule for state owned trails was no motorized vehicles, but thanks to a DNR rule change, people can now ride certain electric bikes on state trails.

At Village Bike and Fitness in Plainfield Township, electric bicycles are a big part of the business.

“With buying an E bike, the first step for us is, is you're buying a bicycle. So, we have to start with what kind of bicycle Do you want to ride.” Said Village Bike and Fitness owner Corey Boltma.

Electric bicycles come in 3 categories. A class one bike has pedal assist and a top speed up 20 miles an hour. Class 2 bikes have a throttle control, and you don’t have to pedal at all if you choose not to. Class 3 is just like class 1 except the top speed is 28 mile per hour.

Now, for the first time in Michigan, 2 classes of eBikes are being allowed on state park land and recreational trails.

“We never really understood why it was not allowed before, because in the country, it's been at most states you can ride e bikes on mountain bike trails and state trails and all of that. So, we're super excited about it.” Said Boltma.

In July, the DNR decided to allow the use of category 1 eBikes for everyone, and class 2 eBikes for people with disabilities. Class 3 eBikes still are not allowed to be used on state trails.

DNR Trail Section Chief, Tim Novak said, “We had a lot of public meetings, and we found out that there really wasn't a reason to prohibit them, and so without a reason to prohibit them, it didn't make sense to continue to do so.

Novak says other states allow electric bikes to be used and it was time for Michigan do the same, saying, “The National Park Services opened up their non-motorized trails to electric bicycles. It's a trend that increases accessibility for people.

Friends of the White Pine Trail chairman, David Heyboer, sees the need for the rule change because it will allow more people to use the trail.

“It certainly opens things up to people that are limited in capabilities, and that's good.” Said Heyboer.

Village bike is just glad the state has finally jumped onto the eBike bandwagon.

Boltma said, “It never made sense. So, I'm super excited that has changed. And, you know, look forward to the future.

The DNR says the use of electric bikes on state trails will be evaluated next year to determine if any changes need to be made to the policy.

