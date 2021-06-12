Elderly woman struck in Howard Township hit-and-run

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a hit-and-run incident on Barron Lake Road and Lake Shore Drive this afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a blue-and-gray Ford Escape struck a 78-year-old female Howard Township resident as she was turning onto a driveway. The sheriff’s office says the driver in the Escape kept driving west on Lake Shore Drive after the impact.

The Howard Township woman was taken to Spectrum Health Niles to be treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

Those with any information in connection to this incident are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560 or the tip line at 1-800-462-9328.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube