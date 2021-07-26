Watch
Elderly woman reported missing in Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:09:22-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in searching for an 81-year-old dementia patient that left her home Monday afternoon.

81-year-old Rose Mccaleb was last seen near her residence around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26, walking in the road.

Rose is described as 5'4" and 165 pounds, with dark red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 1(800)249-0911

