Elderly woman reported missing in Ottawa County

WEST MICHIGAN — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in searching for an 81-year-old dementia patient that left her home Monday afternoon.

81-year-old Rose Mccaleb was last seen near her residence around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26, walking in the road.

Rose is described as 5'4" and 165 pounds, with dark red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at 1(800)249-0911

