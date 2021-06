FAREWELL, Mich. — One man, 67, is now lodged at Clare County Jail after he was found intoxicated and operating a car on a revoked drivers license.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m. troopers from Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post attempted to perform a traffic stop near Vandecar Road and Clarabella Road in Surey Township in Clare County.

The man refused to stop but was eventually caught and lodged at Clare County Jail and is currently pending arraignment.