EGLE considers limits on mineral brine use; county road agencies concerned

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is looking to protect the environment by changing how Michigan's road are treated. Environmental regulators want to limit salt from seeping in soil and bodies of water. However, the proposed change has received pushback from county road departments that cite driver safety.

Mineral brine is a mixture of rock salt and water, and it's used by county road agencies in the winter to melt snow and ice. In the summer, it’s used to control dust on gravel roads.

EGLE or the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s plan to restrict its use does not sit well with various county road departments.

“We question the science,” said Craig Bryson, senior communications manager for the Oakland County Road Commission.

He said the state announced in February it was restricting brine usage without having received input from road agencies. EGLE tells 7 Action News the department "did accept public input prior to the first proposed draft general permit."

Bryson explained, “Number one, they’re reducing the frequency of the brine treatment, and they’re also saying we can’t spray it within a hundred feet of a waterway."

He said there are 750 miles of unpaved or gravel roads in Oakland County. Bryson said one-third of those roads would be impacted by the proposed restrictions because of their proximity to waterways.

“So our big concern is if we use less brine in the winter, the roads will be less safe for motorists in the winter and the gravel roads will be much dustier and less safe in the summer," he said.

Bryson speaks of visibility concerns and air quality concerns for those with breathing issues.

He said, "We have intentionally reduced our salt and brine use over the years just because of our concerns for the environement. Our response to EGLE has nothing to do with a lack of concern for the environment. It has more to do with concern for the condition and safety of the roads and people that use them."

7 Action News checked with five counties in southeast Michigan to find out how many miles of unpaved roads there are.

Livingston County reports having 637 miles of unpaved roads. Macomb County has approximately 335 miles. Oakland County has 750 miles. Washtenaw has 700 miles, and Wayne County has 290 miles.

EGLE gave this virtual presentation in February and initially stated the changes would go into effect April 1st. However, the agency held off.

7 Action News requested an interview with EGLE. Instead, the department sent the following statement:

“When EGLE heard a number of concerns from road groups regarding the draft general permit (its not a rule being promulgated as some have incorrectly said), EGLE quickly communicated that we’d be pausing the issuance so we could engage with stakeholders and discuss their concerns. This was first communicated as long ago as March 1.

EGLE is confident that we will be able to reach an agreement with these stakeholders that protect water and other natural resources from brine runoff, which is a significant and ongoing problem in the state’s waters, while continuing to ensure public safety on the roads.”