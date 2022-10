The calendar has turned and October is here. That means it's time to gather with family and friends for some good food and beer at Oktoberfest.

There are several Oktoberfest celebrations being held around the country this month. Ed Dunneback & Girls Farms is one of the places hosting an Oktoberfest celebration.

The event will feature lots of good food, music and of course beer.

The celebration is happening at their farm on 6 Mile Road in Grand Rapids from 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.