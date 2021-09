WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a triple murder suspect out of Windsor Township.

Deputies say 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad may be armed and dangerous.

We’re told he is likely driving a black Honda Accord with a Michigan license plate that reads “CZM 350.”

Those who see Sougstad or his vehicle are asked to call 911.

