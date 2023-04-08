Easter weekend events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend will feature sunshine, warmer temperatures and lots of fun things to do.

The Spring Dog Parade is happening today at Dyckman Park in South Haven. Dogs and their owners will march up Phoenix Street to the Decadent Dog store.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. today.

It's Super Saturday at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Children can participate in a free workshop activity. This months activity is making a book.

Admission is free and the event runs from 11-2pm.

Camp Turkeyville just north of Marshall invites all families to their Old Time Plow Days event. You can learn how farmers used to take care of the fields, you can also see horses in the fields.

The event runs from 11-4pm. Admission is free.

Marshall is also playing host to the Michigan Music Video Awards. The show will feature performances from Michigan Artists.

It's happening at the Franke Center for the Arts starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for as low as $19.