Easter Egg Hunts across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Easter weekend which means a number of communities will be hosting Easter Egg Hunts.

The City of Grand Rapids is hosting an Easter Egg hunt today from 2-4pm at MLK Park.

Children can search for eggs throughout the park, including a golden egg where you have the chance to win prizes including a new bike.

Crossroads Mall in Portage will also be home to a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Egg hunt times are based on the age of your child.

Those 2 years old and under will be able to hunt for Easter eggs at 1pm. Ages 3-5 at 2pm and ages 6-7 at 3pm.

There will be giveaways, raffles, music and more.

You'll need to make a reservation which you can do online.

Cornwell's Turkeyville USA in Marshall will also be hosting an Easter Egg hunt from 10-2pm Saturday. The eggs will be filled with candy, a ticket for free ice cream or a prize.

The event is free to attend but you'll need to sign up if you want to participate.

The Glenside Neighborhood Association in Muskegon is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10-11am Saturday.

Times for the egg hunt will vary by age group. For kids 3 and under, it'll be at 10:10, those 4-7 years old will be at 10:20am and those 8-12 years old will be at 10:30am.

Everyone will get raffle tickets which can entered in for a chance to win Easter themed prizes.

The fun takes place at McGraft Park.

The City of Douglas is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for adults today at 1pm. at 420 Satori.

Participants will be able to hunt for eggs inside and outside the store. You'll also have the chance to win prizes including a grand prize for the person who finds the golden egg,

You must be 21 years or older to attend.