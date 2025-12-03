Winter weather sparks sidewalk concerns in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter weather has prompted neighborhood discussions about sidewalk safety and snow removal responsibilities in East Grand Rapids, with neighbors raising questions on social media about who should clear icy sidewalks.

Erica Dunten, an East Grand Rapids neighbor, says she has safety concerns for those using alternative transportation.

"We do see scooters as well as bicycle riders going up and down our street. During the freezing cold days, that can be very dangerous," Dunten said.

When it comes to clearing sidewalks, Dunten believes residents should take individual responsibility.

"We all take care of our own. I think most important is educating your kids," Dunten said.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Works handles the majority of sidewalk snow removal. Nick Blocher, senior crew leader for the department, said crews clear approximately 95% of snow from sidewalks during weather events of two inches or more.

"We plow about 95% of the material and then we ask residents to come back and plow the remaining 5% that has either been walked on or that ran over that we can't quite get with our v-plows," Blocher said.

The department clears sidewalks repeatedly during extended snow events.

"If it's one of those things where it snows multiple days in a row we run the sidewalks repeatedly every single day," Blocher said.

Priority routes around schools and the business district receive attention before residential areas. The department does not salt sidewalks due to potential damage to concrete surfaces.

"We don't salt the sidewalks because actually salting the on the concrete starts to ruin the surface and deteriorates the sidewalks themselves," Blocher said.

The department is working with new equipment to address freeze and thaw cycles. For remaining snow and ice after city crews finish, Blocher recommends residents take action.

"Go out there and try to scrape off what little bit we do leave or is left after we come through," Blocher said.

