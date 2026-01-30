Winter weather and isolation: Understanding the "winter blues" with Forest View Hospital

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — With rough winter weather keeping many West Michigan residents indoors, mental health professionals are seeing the emotional impact firsthand.

Mental health researchers estimate millions of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder, commonly known as the "winter blues."

Staff at Forest View Hospital in Forest Hills say they're noticing increased demand during winter months.

"In the winters, we do see an increase in the patients that we get, and a lot of it is the cold weather, it is, you know, some of our unhoused are now going to shelters where people are seeing that, hey, maybe this person needs a little more help," said Jesi Sortwell, social services supervisor for Forest View.

The winter weather affects people in many different ways, according to Sortwell.

"The lack of sunlight can lead to low vitamin D, which causes depressive like symptoms. There's seasonal affective disorder that generally affects three to five percent of the population," Sortwell said.

In states like Michigan, Sortwell says the number of people impacted by SAD can be up to five times higher.

"People are meant to be part of a community. We're social creatures," Sortwell said.

Families can sometimes overlook warning signs, especially since mood changes are common during winter months.

"People can feel like, oh I'm lazy, or hey, you know, my child's lazy. They're not doing what they're supposed to be doing. But everything's disrupted right now, especially with all the snow days that we have," Sortwell said.

Signs someone may be struggling include lack of interest in activities and increased sleeping.

For those experiencing symptoms, Sortwell recommends staying active.

"Try to do something that gets your body moving, like maybe go do some indoor putt putt golf, go bowling. Do something that really gets you moving," she said.

Maintaining social connections is also important.

"Get creative, like schedule a Netflix or streaming watch-party with friends, where you're all doing FaceTime, watching a movie together. Just do something to keep that connection," Sortwell said.

Forest View offers multiple levels of care for those needing support.

"Reach out to Forest View. We can do an assessment and see what level of care is needed. We have, you know, our inpatient hospital but then we also have a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program that offers services during the day, but then people get to go home at night. If people don't need either of those services, we'll help them, help connect them to an outpatient provider," Sortwell said.

Additional support options include warmlines and national helplines that are free, confidential and available 24/7.

"If you are struggling, and you know self care and trying not to isolate, being around others isn't helping, reach out," Sortwell said.

Help is available for everyone, according to Sortwell.

For more information about Forest View Hospital, click here.

There are many other additional support options including Warmlines for non-emergency related support where you can talk through feelings and stress, and the SAMHSA National Helpline which you can access here, or call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). They offer confidential referrals to treatment facilities, support groups, and community services.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

