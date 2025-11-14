Will Thanksgiving travel be disrupted? Post-shutdown impacts persist

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A travel expert warns of continued flight disruptions and increased costs through Thanksgiving as airports nationwide deal with the aftermath of the recent government shutdown.

Amanda Grant, a corporate travel agent with Vacation Life, said travelers should expect ongoing problems for the next two weeks.

"We are still seeing a really big influx of delays and cancellations. We do anticipate that for the next two weeks through Thanksgiving," Grant said.

The disruptions have prompted some travelers to take extreme measures to ensure they reach their destinations.

"We are seeing people buying multiple airline tickets as backup plans," Grant said.

However, with airline prices increasing 7% for the rest of the year, purchasing backup tickets may not be feasible for many travelers.

"The inventory is really low right now. We don't see any inventory being added," Grant said. "Airlines, by law, have to add airfare 11 months in advance, so right now, them driving the prices is really based on how many refunds they're giving."

Airlines are offering limited flexibility for disrupted travel plans.

"Each of the airlines are offering waivers and favors, which makes the flights refundable only if your flight is fully canceled, not delayed," Grant said.

Travelers departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport may face fewer issues compared to other airports, though some routes remain problematic. Grant noted that Ford Airport has maintained better on-time performance but faces specific route challenges.

"Ford Airport has been on time. They have not had as many cancellations, but they have had a tremendous cutback on the flights to Chicago O'Hare. Detroit has not had as many cancellations for the connectors," Grant said.

Some travelers are adapting by choosing alternative departure points.

"We are seeing a lot more people voluntarily changing their tickets to go out of Detroit," Grant said.

The shutdown has significantly impacted federal aviation workers, creating staffing challenges that contribute to ongoing delays. Grant said air traffic controller retirements have increased dramatically since the shutdown ended.

"The air traffic controller industry, before the shutdown, was averaging about four air traffic controllers retiring on a weekly basis during the shutdown that went up to 25 air traffic controllers per week," Grant said.

While federal workers are receiving paychecks again, they're not getting full compensation immediately according to Amanda.

"Right now they are going to be receiving their paycheck, but it is only at 70% the other 30% will come. They don't have an exact date on that," Grant said. "There is also a bonus that the government is indicating that they will be providing for the people that did show up on a daily basis."

The travel disruptions extend beyond airlines. Grant said car rentals will be fully booked, and hotel prices near airports are rising.

"We're going to see a lot of car rentals are already booked up, so the hotel rooms are even increasing around airport locations because of how many people are getting stuck," Grant said.

For travelers looking to save money and avoid the worst disruptions, Grant recommends flexibility with travel dates.

"Just having backup plans, maybe changing plans to be the week after Thanksgiving will definitely help the consumer save money," she said.

Grant advises travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours early and download the FlightAware app for real-time flight updates. She also warns of longer security lines during the busy holiday travel period.

