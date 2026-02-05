FOREST HILLS, Mich. — As winter weather continues across West Michigan, a neighbor raised questions about who's liable for mailbox damages after they said a snowplow damaged theirs.

According to the Kent County Road Commission website, mailboxes must meet United States Postal Service regulations, and homeowners are responsible for clearing snow and ice around them.

The road commission investigates every mailbox damage complaint. If an inspection shows a plow or county equipment directly hit the mailbox, the county will replace it. However, if the damage was caused by snow or ice thrown off the plow, repairs fall on the property owner.

Officials recommend a simple test to help prevent damage: shake your mailbox. If it moves, it might not hold up during winter plowing operations.

Neighbors who experience mailbox damage can contact the Kent County Road Commission here.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Who's responsible when snow plows damage your mailbox in Forest Hills?

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube