What defines 'character' in East Grand Rapids development discussion?

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City commissioners will continue discussions Tuesday about the Gaslight Village development but as character continues to be applied within the standards of approval, the question still stands. How do you define character?

The plan has undergone recent revisions, according to City Manager Shea Charles, who outlined what residents can expect at the upcoming meeting.

"What we'll go over Tuesday night, is that revised concept plan. Additionally, we will provide an update and a new drafts of ordinance and resolution for commission consideration," Charles said.

Recent Changes to Development Plan

The August 27 revised plan shows several modifications to the original proposal, including elimination of Building E, added square footage to Building C, and a new social hub space which will include a potential micro business incubator.

"They also adjusted the vehicle path through the development to in a way, such a way that our traffic engineer felt added his concerns about circulation," Charles said.

Defining 'Character' Proves Challenging

Despite the changes, questions remain about whether the development reflects the "character" of the village. Character is currently identified within standard C and D in the development's plan of approval.

Charles explained that commissioners considering these standards look at "a combination of land use, what's surrounding properties, the locations of the buildings, things of that nature."

Adding that part of the process is making sure that construction doesn't alter the character of the adjacent, surrounding land uses but that defining character is not as simple as providing a strict definition. Also looking at documents such as the master plan to help guide that process.

However, Ward Two City Commissioner Brad Hunter believes the current language leaves too much room for interpretation.

"I think you could almost drive a truck through the language in terms of how open it really is," Hunter said.

Hunter acknowledged the difficulty in establishing a clear definition.

"Character is one of those things that it's very hard to define, but you know it when you see it. And right now, our residents are not seeing or sensing that the city is defining character in the way that they would be," he said.

He includes that the current proposed scope and scale of the project is not something that residents feel fits with the long term character of East Grand Rapids.

"The city's asked us to trust their legal opinion, and while we do on most matters, we're just trying to make sure we get this one done right, and I think residents are still short of a full agreement of trust with the explanations we've been provided," Hunter says.

Hunter says that if the goal is to base the character for this project on the character that currently exists in East Grand Rapids, he questions, "Nowhere else in East Grand Rapids, do we have private streets, yet the developer on six instances, throughout the amendment language, wanted to remove the word public from the PUD proposal that's currently in front of us."

Hunter emphasized the need for more in-depth conversation and pushed for character to be defined by residents themselves.

"Being true to the people who elected us, and not to city employees or other consultants or law firms who might feel that they know better than us how to help me and my neighbors define our own cities and our own backyards community character," Hunter said.

Charles said city staff will continue to provide guidance while commissioners navigate the decision process.

"Our obligation as city staff is simply to provide information so that they can make an informed decision, and what that decision will be at the end of the day, we don't know," Charles said.

The developer will be present at the city commission meeting September 2. Residents wanting to address their viewpoints are encouraged to attend. The meeting will take place at the East Grand Rapids City Hall at 6:00 PM.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

What Defines 'Character' in East Grand Rapids Development Discussion?

Want to share your thoughts or story ideas? Feel free to reach out to me at cassandra.alonso@fox17online.com

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube