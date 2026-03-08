UNION CITY, Mich. — At least three people are dead and 12 others hurt after a tornado tore through Union City Friday, according to the Branch County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management.

Officials confirmed five of the injured were transported to local hospitals. None were in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. Authorities have not yet released any victim information, noting that positive identification is the responsibility of the medical examiner's office before families are notified.

Union City is one of three spots in southwest Michigan dealing with massive cleanup efforts after Friday, with Edwardsburg and Three Rivers also reporting damage and loss.

'We just prayed. And I mean, it was quick': Union City tornado leaves historic damage

What the damage looks like

Branch County Emergency Management said upwards of 70 structures were affected in the Union Lake area — a number that ranges from homes destroyed to those with partial damage.

The National Weather Service rated the storm a preliminary EF-3 with estimated peak winds of 150 mph. NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Dustin Norman said at least a dozen homes in the area were destroyed, with vehicles tossed and mobile homes thrown more than 100 yards.

Fox 17 News Damage

"We had a double wide trailer that was thrown approximately about 100 yards and twisted. We have a few homes that are completely wiped clean," Norman said.

Norman noted that a final rating could take until the middle of next week, as survey teams are still collecting data, reviewing aerial footage, and cross-referencing ground surveys. He also said the storm could potentially be upgraded.

A historic and rare storm

Norman said the tornado will rank among the strongest in Michigan history.

"This will be one of the strongest that they've had, and certainly the strongest in my career thus far," Norman said.

Fox 17 News Damage

Norman explained that a collision of weather ingredients fueled the storm — warm, moist air pushing temperatures into the 70s and dew points into the 60s, colliding with a warm front draped along the Indiana-Michigan border.

"Right when that one little supercell interacted with that warm front, that warm front produces the environment, the ingredients necessary to bring that tornado, bring that spin down to the ground," Norman said.

The last comparable tornado in Michigan was the 2022 Gaylord tornado, also rated EF-3.

Survivors speak out

Neighbor Paul Guthrie said he, his wife and two children were in their basement when the tornado struck their home Friday. He said they had been monitoring the storm after hearing reports of a tornado near Three Rivers before spotting it approaching from their backyard.

"We just prayed. And I mean, it was quick. It was quick. It was four seconds, and that was it," Guthrie said.

Guthrie described hearing gusting winds for just a matter of seconds before the storm passed. The damage left behind, however, was significant — the corner of their roof was torn off, causing ceilings inside to collapse and water to seep through every light fixture in the home.

Paul Guthrie The roof of Paul Guthrie's house

He estimated repairs could take months. In the meantime, the family is staying with nearby friends and family.

Guthrie said the storm was a sobering reminder for a region that doesn't often think of itself as tornado country.

"It don't happen very often. So you didn't think it could happen here, and next thing you know, it did," he said.

Paul Guthrie Inside of Paul Guthrie's house

Search, rescue and recovery

Search and rescue efforts included technical rescue teams, canine units, air and drone assets, and multiple dive teams searching Union Lake — where officials say a significant amount of property, including houses along the shoreline, went into the water.

Emergency management said the rescue phase of operations has concluded and crews have shifted into recovery mode. He warned of serious hazards remaining on site, including sharp debris, unstable structures and leaking gas tanks.

Union City High School opened its doors to residents in need of assistance. Officials are also directing those who wish to donate to contribute monetarily to the American Red Cross or the Branch County Sheriff's Office Victim Services — noting that groceries and water are not needed at this time. The school has also shared a donation link.

What's next

Officials said their priority is getting verified local neighbors access to their properties as soon as it is deemed safe.

"Our goal is to get local residents with a verified address in as soon as possible so that they can access their affected properties and begin to put their lives back together," they said.

Emergency managers said neighbors could hopefully have access to their homes by Sunday night. Notifications will be shared on official social media pages and through media releases.

Anyone with a family member unaccounted for in the affected area is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 517-278-3091.

"Let us know so we can go search for those people if they're unaccounted for," officials said.

