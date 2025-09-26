Vehicle crimes spike in East Grand Rapids since Labor Day weekend

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids community members have reported an increase in vehicle crimes, prompting increased police patrols in affected neighborhoods.

One neighbor had even caught an individual on their security cameras, attempting to enter their son's vehicle, which was parked in the driveway.

"Since about Labor Day weekend, we've had about 10 to 12 larcenies from autos, which is break-in to vehicles where property has been taken," Lindner said.

The crimes have primarily occurred in the southeast area of East Grand Rapids, just north of Breton Village, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

In addition to break-ins, authorities have investigated four vehicle thefts during the same period. All stolen vehicles have been recovered, Lindner said.

"So there has been an increase in some property crimes, such as larceny from autos. This has generally been in the southeast area of East Grand Rapids, so just north of Breton Village," he said.

Nearly all targeted vehicles shared a common factor.

"Almost 100% of these vehicles have been left unlocked," Lindner said.

The department has responded by increasing patrols in the affected area.

"We put out information to our midnight patrol to focus heavily in that area, to patrol that area," Lindner said.

The enhanced patrol strategy has led to a decrease in reported crimes, according to Lindner.

Lindner emphasizes that these are crimes that are happening nationwide and adds, "This year, from 2025, property crimes are down by about 40%."

Police believe the incidents involve multiple juvenile suspects, but do not believe that the cases are connected.

"We don't believe that they're the same suspect," Lindner said.

The department is actively working on these cases and urges residents to report any suspicious activity.

