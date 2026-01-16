The missing link: New 2.5-mile trail to connect Ada to the Grand River Greenway

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A trail project with a $5.2 million budget along Pettis Avenue will fill a crucial gap in Kent County's developing trail network, connecting Ada Township to an 85-mile trail system that stretches from Grand Haven to Lowell.

Addressing safety concerns for students

The Pettis Trail will span approximately 2.5 miles between Cannonsburg Road to the north and Knapp Street to the south, according to Ben Swayze, Director of Parks and Recreation for Kent County.

The project will create pedestrian and cycling access where currently only cars can navigate, particularly benefiting students trying to reach Forest Hills Eastern.

"So if you drive that section of the Pettis trail, it is incredibly hard to navigate if you're not in a car. So it's very hilly. There's some curves in there. There's really not a lot of room on either side of the road. I know as a parent of kids, I would not ever allow my kids to walk or bike to school, kind of along that section. So really excited to be able to provide that connection." Swayze said.

Part of Grand River Greenway vision

The new trail represents a critical piece of Kent County's Grand River Greenway, a 20-mile stretch connecting the White Pine Trail to Lowell.

"That's part of a larger effort to create an 85 mile trail, little stretch from Grand Haven all the way to the eastern border of Kent County and Lowell," Swayze said.

The project is funded through part of a $55 million grant received by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, along with Kent County ARPA funds.

Kent County Parks

Natural setting maintained

The trail aims preserve the area's natural character while eventually providing safe passage to Chief Hazy Cloud Park and Ada Village.

"It'll be a very, a very natural state setting and create a safe path for those that may be trying to traverse the area, not in the car," Swayze said.

Construction timeline

The project is expected to be bid in late winter or early spring, with construction beginning in late spring or early summer. Two-way traffic is planned to be maintained throughout the three-to-four-month construction period.

"We anticipate the project being bid in late winter, early spring, with a late spring, early summer construction period," Swayze said.

By the end of 2026, travelers will be able to go from the White Pine Trail to Ada Village continuously.

"You'll be able to get from the white pine trail to ADA Village by the end of 2026, really excited about that. And then we're also working with our partners on figuring out that final step, which is coming out of the south end of Ada Village, getting down to Lowell," Swayze said.

Public meeting scheduled

A public meeting about the project will take place at Roselle Park on January 29 at 11:30 a.m. Neighbors are invited to review completed designs, speak with engineers, and ask questions about how the project will affect their properties.

