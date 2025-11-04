Temporary traffic circles removed from East Grand Rapids intersections

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Temporary traffic circles that were installed along Lakeside Drive in East Grand Rapids in August have been removed, prompting mixed reactions from neighbors.

The circles were taken out last Tuesday morning, according to Doug La Fave, Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Works.

"They were removed last Tuesday, early Tuesday morning," La Fave said.

Some residents expressed relief at their removal, while others supported bringing them back. One neighbor posted on Facebook: "I thought they were a huge improvement that people were getting used to them and learning how to use them."

The city has been collecting community feedback and traffic data since the circles were implemented in August.

"We've also done additional data collection for pedestrians and vehicles. We're comparing that data to what we collected in 2023 in the area, just to see what the level of service is for vehicles, and also to see how that may have impacted pedestrians as well," La Fave said.

Neighbors shared varying opinions about the temporary installation. Ken Hawthorne, an East Grand Rapids resident, opposed the circles.

"I think it's solving an issue that didn't exist," Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne cited a personal incident as part of his opposition.

"Riding my bicycle down here during a Saturday in late September, I wrecked it right over there, and three broken ribs, broken arm, still recovering from a strained wrist and a concussion," he said.

Tom Cleary, a pedestrian who uses the area, offered a different perspective.

"Generally, I think that these things are good ideas," Cleary said.

City officials are still evaluating the feedback and data collected during the pilot period. If traffic circles are considered for the area again, La Fave said the design would be different.

"What we used as the pilot wouldn't be something we would design for that particular area. So we'd be looking at, looking at a few different design concepts," La Fave said.

La Fave added that any future redesign would need to properly handle both traffic and pedestrian flow, though the city is not actively pursuing new designs at this time.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Temporary Traffic Circles Removed From East Grand Rapids Intersections

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube