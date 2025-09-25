Temporary pedestrian walkway implemented in Ada Township during covered bridge park construction

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township officials have partnered with the Kent County Road Commission to pave a temporary pedestrian pathway along Thornapple River Drive to provide safe access to downtown during the Covered Bridge Park construction project.

The Kent County Road Commission started paving work the morning of September 25th, creating a lane closure for drivers.

"We were able to work out an agreement with the Kent County Road Commission to widen the shoulder of Thornapple River Drive to provide pedestrian safe access temporarily across the river," said Wesley Deason, director of parks and recreation for Ada Township.

The construction project is expected to take one to two days to complete, after which pedestrians will have access to the new temporary pathway.

Officials are working with the Kent County Road Commission on safety measures for the shared roadway.

"We're continuing conversations with the Kent County Road Commission to talk about delineation, to provide some kinds of markers or something along the road there to just kind of give drivers a heads up," Deason said.

A crosswalk study that was taking place between Thornapple and Fase streets has been put on hold until summer 2026, when Covered Bridge Park is scheduled to open.

The temporary pathway project was developed to address pedestrian safety during the park construction period.

