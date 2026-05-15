FOREST HILLS, Mich. — For the past eight years, she's been Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the State of Michigan.

But Thursday Night, she stood in front of the Forest Hills Central Class of 2026, not just as governor, but as an alum — Forest Hills Central Class of 1989.

Donning a Forest Hills Central varsity jacket embroidered with 'Big Gretch', Whitmer shared memories of her time at Forest Hills and advice to the class as this year's commencement speaker.

FOX 17 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers commencement address at alma mater, Forest Hills Central

"I wanted to share this with you to tell you that I'm not perfect. No one is," Whitmer said. "But I've lived a full and interesting life, and I wouldn't change any bit of my childhood, because it made me who I am. And I hope, however, I can offer you two pieces of advice, two things I've learned since I got my diploma in 1989."

Her first piece of advice — is to "build good villages."

"Your obligation is to build strong communities like the one you've had here, wherever you go for the rest of your life, whether you move across the country or you build your life here — build a great village, and what it really takes to build a good village are good villagers."

Her second piece of advice — is the "importance of keeping an open mind."

"My daughters are a lot like all of you. They're smart, and they're driven, but they put a lot of pressure on themselves to succeed. The thing I find myself telling them most often is to keep an open mind. As you might say, 'go on side quests,' 'do it for the plot.' Even if something doesn't have an obvious benefit, it could be a good story someday. Each day is an opportunity."

WATCH: 'Take the detours and find joy': Gov. Whitmer delivers commencement address at alma mater Forest Hills Central

'Take the detours and find joy': Gov. Whitmer delivers commencement address at alma mater Forest Hills Central

Whitmer talked about her unlikely path to public service — saying it was not a straight line. She said that in high school and at MSU, she was not political and not interested in government.

She studied communications and dreamed of working for ESPN.

But in college, she took a chance with an internship at the state capitol, which then led her to law school, and then to the House of Representatives, and then to the State Senate, all leading up to where she's at now.

"You are not permanently resigned to be who you were in high school for the rest of your life," Whitmer said.

Like the Class of 2026 heading into their next chapter, Whitmer said she is also uncertain about her next chapter.

"I'll tell you a secret. I have no idea what's next for me. I've been in elective office since I was 29 years old. This year I'm graduating too. My term is up at the end of this year, and I don't know what comes next, but I can't wait to find out.

So take it from me, this won't be the last time you're a little uncertain about your future. Take the detours and find joy in the journey in life. None of us knows exactly where we're going, and that's the best part."

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