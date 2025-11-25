Student-run cafe serves life skills and lattes at Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Students from the Forest Hills Transition Center operate the Brew Crew, a student-run cafe located at the back of the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. The program teaches life skills while building confidence for students with developmental disabilities.

"Welcome to Brew Crew," said Kennedy Rudolph, a crew member who greets customers at the cash register each morning.

The cafe operates as part of a job skills training program designed to prepare students for post-graduation employment. After receiving $5,000 from the Forest Hills Schools Foundation, teachers created the hands-on learning environment when the transition center moved to its new building two years ago.

Program structure and goals

"Our program is primarily based around teaching job skills," said Jenna McCuaig, a special education teacher at the Forest Hills Transition Center.

The program focuses on multiple developmental areas beyond basic job training, according to McCuaig.

"One of the biggest things that we work on with our students is that socialization piece and that communication piece, so talking to other people using complete sentences and questions and answering questions," McCuaig said.

Students learn comprehensive skills through their cafe work.

"They're learning life skills. They're learning math and measuring. They're learning how to work the computers. They're learning about different how to help clean up and organize and sort," McCuaig said.

Daily operations and student participation

Fifteen students participate in the program on a regular rotating schedule, said teacher Erin Gauthier. The cafe operates five days a week for two hours from 8-10 a.m., allowing students to practice skills in manageable time periods.

"We have our schedule up on our board, and we talk about who's going to go down every day, and just seeing the their faces light up when it's like, oh, it's my turn," Gauthier said.

The program has grown so popular that students volunteer as substitutes when others are absent.

"Like, if we have somebody who's out sick, it'll be like, Okay, we need a sub for this student today who wants to go and we used to have to be like, All right, who wants to go and, like, try to pull teeth, but they're so confident and have so many skills now that they're just so excited to come down here," Gauthier said.

Safe learning environment

The cafe provides a controlled environment where students can develop social skills without pressure, according to Gauthier.

"Some of the students need to really work on that socialization piece. And so being at brew crew is one of their better opportunities, because it's a safe environment for them where they can practice, and the customers that come here have the patience and know, like, okay, they're working on these skills," Gauthier said.

Building confidence and independence

The enthusiasm shows in students' attitudes about their work environment. When asked how he feels at the cafe, crew member Nabil Mustapha responded simply: "Happy."

Crew member Ryan Edwards described the cafe's atmosphere as "Coffee and friends."

Students bring individual goals to their work experience. Rudolph expressed her personal ambition when asked about her dreams.

"My dream to be on TV," Rudolph said.

The program emphasizes student investment in their work, according to Gauthier.

"They take ownership and pride in this. They really want to come down here and do their best," Gauthier said.

Gauthier described seeing dramatic changes in student engagement.

"I had one student that really didn't participate much last year, but as soon as she came here, it was like, move out of my way. I want to make these lattes for everybody. And she knew exactly what to do and how to do it," Gauthier said.

Individual growth and professional development

Students like Kennedy Rudolph demonstrate significant development through the program. Rudolph shows particular growth in social interaction and has applied skills to employment outside school.

"She has taken off tremendously with her socialization and her, she is such a social human as it is, but she loves it like this is her happy place," McCuaig said.

Rudolph expressed excitement about her customer service role.

"So Excited to see people I know or maybe some people are new," Rudolph said.

Staffing and support structure

This year, the program hired Carol as a dedicated staff member to work directly with students during the two-hour daily operations, providing consistency that improved the program's effectiveness.

"Carol is primarily with these guys down here for the two hours each day, and so she has played a huge role this year and being with the students, being that consistent person that works with them, and teaching them the skills that they need," McCuaig said.

The teachers now take a supervisory role while students gain more independence.

"Erin and I kind of play a back role, making sure that they have the supplies that they need and that we can step in if there's an issue or a concern, and helping guide them. But really, we have taken a back seat this year and let Carol kind of on things the way she sees fit," McCuaig said.

Transition planning and future opportunities

Teachers focus on individual student needs and career development goals, working with families to identify appropriate post-graduation supports.

"We try to look for what they need and where they want to grow," Gauthier said. "And then get them hooked up with the different agencies outside of here, so that when they are done with Forest Hills Transition Center, they have the right supports in place for post schooling."

The program connects with local employers to provide additional job experiences. Students work at various community job sites, with the cafe serving as one component of comprehensive job training.

"We've had a lot of students who say that they do like working with customers. One of our students who's back here right now wants to be a server, and so we're like, okay, you've gained some of the skills here, but we've also partnered with story point of Forest Hills, and they're working over there too," Gauthier said.

Program impact and community response

The program started when the transition center moved to its current building in fall 2023, launching the Brew Crew that September. McCuaig noted the program's positive impact on both students and the broader community.

"It's not a super busy coffee shop yet, but the students love it, and to hear the reports when they come back with Carol about how well they did and that they talked to somebody, it's such a huge thing for some of these guys that it really is heartwarming and brings a smile to your face," McCuaig said.

The Brew Crew operates Monday through Friday from 8-10 a.m., providing coffee service and valuable work experience for Forest Hills Transition Center students.



