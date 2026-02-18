State expands PFAS testing in Cascade Township, adding dozens of homes

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The state has expanded its PFAS investigation in Cascade Township to include additional homes, prompting new concerns from a neighbor after well testing revealed contamination in previously untested areas.

PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," are substances that don't easily break down and have been linked to multiple health risks.

Tom Gottlick, who lives on Thorncrest Drive near Cascade Road, said he received an unexpected call from the state in February about his well water.

"They contacted me and told me that our well has tested for PFAS," Gottlick said.

A state representative confirmed that homes on Thorncrest Drive are part of the Aspenwood Drive area of interest that was discussed in December. An area of interest is a location where the state conducts PFAS testing.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) website is being updated and "an additional 90 homes to the north have been included in the sampling area, which includes Thorncrest. The sampling that was done on Thorncrest was conducted by the state, and the results call was made by the state to the resident."

Water Infrastructure Questions

The detection has raised questions about why some streets in the area remain on private wells while surrounding neighborhoods have access to city water.

"So our two streets, Sheffield and Thorncrest, has our own wells. All around us is city water for some weird reason," Gottlick said.

According to Cascade Township, homes on private wells are typically outside the utility service boundary where municipal water is not available. Township ordinances generally allow homes with private wells to continue using them until major repairs are needed, at which point they must connect to available municipal water.

Township Expansion Efforts

In response to PFAS contamination, Cascade Township officials said they are actively working to expand municipal water access in affected areas.

"The Township has actively supported and continues to pursue extensions of municipal water in contaminated areas," township officials said.

The township has completed several water extension projects, including:



The Burger/Goodwood neighborhood extension in response to contamination linked to Gerald R. Ford International Airport, with water main installation completed in November 2025

Securing funding for the Linda and Irene Avenues extension off Burton Street, with water main installation targeted for completion by the end of 2026

Continuing collaboration with EGLE on investigations and funding for future extensions at sites including Hillsboro Avenue and Hidden Hills/Aspenwood areas where testing shows contamination levels above safe limits

Connection Costs and Responsibilities

For homeowners wanting to connect to municipal water, costs vary depending on the situation. When municipal water is available within 300 feet of a home, property owners are responsible for permit fees and installing the service line from the water main to their house.

However, in grant-funded projects like Burger/Goodwood and Linda/Irene Avenues, funding covers all connection costs, including permits, service line installation and well abandonment. Property owners in these cases only pay for optional upgrades like copper piping.

Property owners can also petition for a special assessment to fund water main extensions, where some or all costs are passed on to benefiting property owners.

Property Value Concerns

Gottlick is also worried about how the contamination could affect his home's value and future sales.

"If I sell the house today, whoever I sell that house to I have to report by law that there's PFAS in the well. I then become responsible for the abatement of the treatment of that PFAS," he said.

However, realtor Ashley Schaefer previously told FOX 17 in December that PFAS does not affect home value.

"The reality is no, it does not affect your home value and the reason being is because it's so widely spread, your dealing with it, and your neighbor its dealing with it, and the street over is dealing with it," Schafer said.

Gottlick plans to have a free filter installed and will attend an upcoming public meeting to get more answers.

Community Meeting Scheduled

Representatives from several state departments, including the PFAS response team, will share information about the ongoing state-funded PFAS sampling at a community meeting Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. inside the Wisner Center. Residents will be able to ask questions during the meeting.



