Spirit Airlines shutdown raises flight cost concerns for Michigan travelers

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The shutdown of Spirit Airlines could have ripple effects for travelers across Michigan, including those flying out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport, even though the airline did not operate flights there.

Spirit Airlines shut down in early May, canceling all flights. The airline used to fly out of Detroit, so its closure means one less low-cost option for travelers in Michigan.

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport, some travelers say they’re already feeling the impact of rising airfare.

Sisters Katherine and Stephanie Chiarello flew into Grand Rapids from Austin, Texas, and say the cost of flying has climbed significantly in recent years.

“I feel like you used to be able to buy a ticket for about $250, and if I spent $400 that was a lot of money… and now it’s $600, $700… it doesn’t include your bag,” said Stephanie Chiarello. “The service is less, the seats are tighter, and I’m paying more and more money.”

For an upcoming trip from Grand Rapids to Colorado, they’ve already decided to skip flying altogether.

“The very earliest flight in the morning is about a $600 flight. If we take the flight later in the day, it’s $1,000,” said Katherine Chiarello.

Instead, they plan to drive, even as gas prices remain high, saying it may now be the more cost-effective option.

Not all travelers say they’re ready to give up flying.

Mary Ann Duda, who traveled to Grand Rapids from Massachusetts, said rising prices have impacted her decisions, but not enough to keep her from visiting family.

“It does,” Duda said. “My grandkids are here, so you can’t put a price on that.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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