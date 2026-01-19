Severe weather could disrupt travel at GRR this week

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Winter weather conditions are impacting flights at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, with travel experts warning of more disruptions ahead.

Delta and American Airlines experienced delays at the Grand Rapids airport on Monday due to severe weather conditions affecting the region. The same weather system has also impacted schools and work commutes.

"So this afternoon we are seeing some delays with Delta and American Airlines," said Amanda Grant, a corporate travel agent with Vacation Life in Cascade.

Grant expects conditions to worsen as the week progresses.

"I do see a little bit more delays and cancellations as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday," Grant said.

While Grand Rapids airport has been managing relatively well according to Grant, other regional airports face greater challenges.

"In Grand Rapids, the ground crew is pretty on top of it. We do see just a little bit of a delay, but for airports like Muskegon, for example, they're going to have more delays. They don't have as much of a ground crew. When you look at Lansing they will have a little bit of a delay," Grant said.

Airlines are offering flexibility for travelers affected by weather-related disruptions. Grant says major carriers will issue waivers allowing passengers to change travel dates without fees.

"The airlines will put out some waiver so that means that if you have flexible travel plans and you would like to push out your departure or your return date, the airline will not charge any fees for making the changes. So, once these waivers come out, you can call the airline, you can go to the app online, and you can adjust your flight accordingly that is going to be based on all major carriers, even Allegiant," Grant said.

Smaller carriers may face more significant disruptions.

"I would foresee Allegiant possibly having some cancellations, along with Viva in some of the small charter airlines that come to West Michigan, for Kalamazoo, for example, and for Grand Rapids," Grant said.

The weather is also affecting ground transportation to the airport. Grant recommends pre-arranging ride-share services due to expected delays.

"I definitely see delays with the Uber and the Lyfts. So you can pre-arrange your ride share services, that's definitely recommended," Grant said.

Grant advises travelers to plan ahead and remain flexible.

"Make sure that you arrive early, make sure that you have enough time and don't forget that you can always change your plans with the waivers and favors from the airlines," Grant said.

Travelers are encouraged to download the FlightAware app to track live delays and monitor specific flights.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Severe weather could disrupt travel at GRR this week

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube