Setting records, setting standards: Forest Hills Northern's Lexie Stotenbur serves up greatness

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Lexie Stotenbur, a senior setter at Forest Hills Northern High School, is being considered for Michigan's Miss Volleyball award after reaching 3,500 assists as a Northern Husky while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

The milestone puts Stotenbur among the elite in Michigan high school volleyball history.

"I had no idea, it's really cool to see," Stotenbur said when asked if she anticipated reaching this level when she first started playing.

"I think all the dedication, hard work, and just like all the effort I put in outside of the gym, just paying off, it's really awesome to see," Stotenbur said.

Head coach Megan Ayars praised Stotenbur's leadership qualities.

"Lexie is always very cool, calm and collected," Ayars said. "Just even a week ago, I think about the strength and the confidence that Lexie brought just to our practice, you know that every moment we have together is important, we have to make sure that we are working towards those common goals."

Ayars said Stotenbur's approach extends beyond volleyball.

"She just approaches everything with what she has to give to that opportunity in that moment, and then she's very good at compartmentalizing and moving on to the next piece, whether that be volleyball or academics or family or friends," Ayars said.

Stotenbur maintains a 4.039 GPA while balancing her athletic commitments.

"Every day, I just try and be the best leader in the gym I can for underclassmen and everyone else," Stotenbur said.

The Miss Volleyball award honors athletic performance, leadership, character and the ability to make a lasting impact.

"It's just like an unwavering passion. I mean, I just show up every day, do what I can do, even if I'm not feeling my best. I try and give 100% every single day," Stotenbur said.

Ayars said Stotenbur is headed to play Division I volleyball next year.



WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Setting records, setting standards: Forest Hills Northerns' Lexie Stotenbur serves up greatness on and off the court

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube