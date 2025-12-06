Popular West Michigan gym won't be in One Pass network in 2026

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Some West Michigan neighbors won't have their memberships to MVP Sports Clubs covered by a health plan benefit starting in the new year.

One Pass is a Medicare and Medicaid fitness program available in some healthcare plans that allows people to go to gyms at little to no cost.

Stephen Bromirski, an MVP member, says he was notified about the change the day before Thanksgiving, and it prompted him to change health plans.

"I was so mad. I couldn't believe it. And I know it's all about the money," Bromirski said.

For Bromirski, going to the gym has been life-changing.

"I've lost 30 pounds. My diabetes has A1C has come down to acceptable levels. I just feel a lot happier when I'm going to the gym," Bromirski said.

MVP Sports Clubs has locations in Grand Rapids, Holland, Rockford and the Forest Hills area.

MVP's website confirms the change. It reads: "MVP Sports Clubs will no longer be part of the One Pass network, for all health plans, beginning January 1, 2026." The website encourages people with questions to call their healthcare provider.

Priority Health, which offers plans that include One Pass, shared this statement:

"Priority Health contracts with OnePass for Priority Health members to access the network of fitness facilities, like MVP, that OnePass has. Priority Health was informed that MVP Sports Clubs will no longer be in the OnePass network of fitness facilities for health plans as of January 1, 2026. Priority is working to minimize the impact of this development on its members."

To help affected members, Priority Health says it's partnering with MVP to offer a 50 percent discount on membership for six months. The health network also noted that other local gym facilities remain in the One Pass network.

However, for members like Bromirski, the idea of change and a higher cost is hard.

"What they're offering now is $46, $47 for six months, and then it goes up to 100 something. That's a big chunk of change," Bromirski said.

FOX 17 reached out to MVP Sports Clubs for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

Editor's Note: an earlier version of the video story that aired on broadcast was not clear on the relationship between One Pass and Priority Health. FOX 17 has updated the video story online for clarity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

