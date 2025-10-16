All pickleball courts at Ada Park are temporarily closed to the public until October 17th for annual maintenance.

The closure began Wednesday, Oct. 14, with the township performing annual surfacing maintenance and paint repairs on the courts.

The township said the work is to ensure the courts remain in great condition for the community to enjoy.

The courts are expected to reopen after the maintenance work is completed

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Pickleball courts at Ada Park close for maintenance work

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube