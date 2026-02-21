PFAS in Cascade: What filtering options are available - and what they cost

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Neighbors in Cascade are weighing out water treatment options as they wait for PFAS sampling results and free filters from the state.

State Provides Limited Filtration

At Thursday night's PFAS meeting, many neighbors discussed available options for addressing contamination in their water supply.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is providing filters to affected homes.

"All homes in the sampling area that have detections are continuing to be offered filters by state and local health departments. And those replacement cartridges for those filters will be offered as needed," a department representative said.

However, state filters only treat water from one sink in each house and need to be replaced every six months.

Health Risks Drive Concern

Studies have linked PFAS exposure to various health risks, including reduced fertility, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, small decreases in infant birth weight, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, liver damage, decreased immune system response to vaccines and certain types of cancers.

Carbon Filtration Most Effective

Matthew Cole, regional sales manager for Besco Water Treatment, said carbon filtration is currently the most effective method for removing PFAS compounds.

"What we found out is that carbon filtration is the most effective way to remove PFAS and PFOS compounds at the moment," Cole said.

Whole-House Systems Available

Cole recommends whole-house Pioneer systems, which filter water at every faucet.

"It has cartridges inside of it, and they're good for about 100,00 gallons and a family of 2-4, it's about a year's worth of water on average," he said.

The Pioneer systems cost ranges in the thousands with annual cartridge replacements costing about $749.

"They are at a purchasing price of $2,760 right now," he said.

Reverse osmosis systems for the entire house cost more than three or four times the Pioneer price, according to Cole.

"They demineralize water completely, take out 99.99% of everything. The problem is those systems become very expensive and they become very labor intensive. They also take up a lot of space," Cole said.

Early Results Show Promise

One Cascade neighbor who installed a whole-house filter said recent testing showed positive results.

"I just got the results back and it looks like the carbon filter is working," she said.

Point-of-Use Options Also Available

Point-of-use systems are also available, providing treated water through a dedicated faucet near the kitchen sink or through refrigerator lines. These systems require filter replacements every six months, with pre- and post-filters costing $20 to $35 each.

Cole advises residents to consult with water treatment professionals, as solutions vary by household.

"Referrals and recommendations typically are given based off of that water quality," he said.

Investigation Continues

State officials continue investigating potential PFAS sources in the area, saying contamination could come from one source or multiple sources. Property sampling in the neighborhood is ongoing.

