Parking lots at Gerald R. Ford International Airport filling up fast as spring break travel begins

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several parking lots at Gerald R. Ford International Airport are already full as spring break travel gets underway, with only the economy lot still showing availability.

As of Wednesday, three of the airport's four parking areas are completely full — including short-term parking.

Amanda Grant, a corporate travel agent with Vacation Life, says the early congestion is unusual.

"Right now, this is very uncommon. We'd usually would see maybe a full parking lot closer to middle March."

Grant is encouraging travelers heading to the airport this weekend to consider alternatives.

"For a lot of travelers that are going to be coming in from further away, that may not have access to a ride share app, there are a couple of hotels very close to the Grand Rapids airport that do offer a park and stay, right where you can leave your vehicle there. They will offer a free hotel shuttle as well round trip."

Grant also recommends carpooling for group travelers to limit the number of cars at the airport.

Travelers are encouraged to download the airport's app to monitor parking availability.

"If you booked with a local travel agent, they can send you updates. Otherwise, the airport should be sending out notifications for alternative options," Grant said.

The airport's economy lot had more than 1,000 open spaces as of Wednesday afternoon. A 24/7 shuttle is available from that lot to the terminal.

When reaching out to Gerald R. Ford International airport they stated in part, "as we move through the remainder of the spring break period, we do anticipate higher‑than‑usual traveler volume, which is typical for this time of year. However, our team is fully staffed and prepared to support passengers."

