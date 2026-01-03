No water, no warning: What Forest Hills homeowners should know about frozen pipes

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Winter weather can turn a simple trip to the kitchen faucet into a homeowner's nightmare. As temperatures drop, some Forest Hills residents may face frozen pipes that can leave them without running water.

A local plumbing service reports increased calls this winter as homeowners deal with frozen pipes, a problem that can lead to costly repairs.

Joe Bergsma from Bergsma Plumbing says his company has seen more calls this season. He identifies the most common causes of frozen pipes.

"Poor installation, air getting into open areas, voids in the home, and heat not able to get to the pipes," Bergsma said.

Prevention Tips

Both Bergsma and Matt Owen, General Manager at East End Plumbing, recommend taking preventive steps now before pipes freeze.

"Open some of your faucets to where you get a drip about the size of a toothpick and then let that run, that movement of water will prevent it from freezing. If you're in a mobile home, pack the sides around the skirting, that will keep the air from coming in and freezing, so pack the sides with snow," Bergsma said.

Owen emphasizes proper insulation and consistent heating.

"The biggest keys to avoiding frozen pipes is number one, insuring that all exposed pipes are insulated properly, also making sure that there's no air leaks that are allowing air to get in or around the pipes, keeping your home heated above 55 degrees, even when you're not at the home. and then other ways that you can help avoid it during those cold snaps would be opening cabinets, exposing the pipes under the sinks," Owen said.

If Pipes Are Already Frozen

When water stops flowing from faucets, Bergsma recommends immediate action to prevent flooding.

"Turn their water off to the home, open up fixtures in the home to drain any excess water in there, and then that will keep it so when it does burst, it's not gonna flood the home," he said.

Safe Thawing Methods

Both experts warn against using dangerous methods to thaw frozen pipes.

"Torch is gonna do it way too fast and potentially cause a fire," Bergsma said.

Instead, both Bergsma and Owen recommend a safer approach.

"You would want to use a low heat source like a hairdryer," Owen said.

East End Plumbing expects to see more frozen pipe calls in the coming months as winter weather continues.

Both plumbing services stress the importance of taking preventive measures, as pipe repairs can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on the damage.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, both plumbing services encourage neighbors to give them a call.

