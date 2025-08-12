New Ada Township Hall project takes shape

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township leaders have gathered to discuss the future of a new town hall, a conversation that could shape how the community moves forward.

According to Ada Township Supervisor Thomas Korth, the new town hall project dates back to 2020 and is set to be built across from the Amy Van Andel Library.

"We've actually bought that property to build the township hall," Korth said. "We set an aggressive timeline just to keep the project moving, of actually designing the hall and designing the space needs, you know, working on our financing and hiring the appropriate architects and designers to build for the township."

With the University of Notre Dame acting as the design team for the project, an architect was needed in order to take the concepts and convert them into buildable plans.

After narrowing it down to three firms that they had worked with in the past, during the board meeting, a decision was made to move forward with Dixon Architecture as the selected architectural firm for the project.

"The recommendation from the admin committee is to move forward with Dixon architecture as the selected architectural director for the project," said Julius Suchy, the township manager. The board was unanimously in favor of this decision.

When asking Korth about the cost of the project, he stated, "I do not have any of the actual information on the budgeting at this point. We've left it intentionally open. We are basically, however, trying to stay within the framework of modern commercial square footage costs that the free market anticipates, and we expect the township hall to be somewhere in the range of around 12,000 square feet."

As for the current town hall, Korth said there are no plans to do anything with it, and the goal is to "make sure it stays reliable, either in the township's hands or is protected, to protect the historical nature of this part of the village area."

Korth says they hope the new town hall will be completed sometime in 2027.

Ada leaders will be holding a design meeting on August 18th and 20th at 5 p.m. in the Amy Van Andel Library, where residents will be able to collaborate and view concepts.

