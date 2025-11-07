Nationwide Air Traffic Reductions Could Impact Grand Rapids Travelers; Expert Offers Travel Tips

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration is reducing air traffic across the country, potentially affecting travelers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Local travel agent Amanda Grant with Vacation Life said she's been notified of significant disruptions.

"Over the last 24 hours, we received notification that about 4500 flights will be canceled," Grant said.

While Ford Airport is currently operating normally, travelers may encounter problems with connecting flights. Grant advises switching to direct flights when possible.

"If you can, switch your flight to a non stop flight going from Detroit or switching from Grand Rapids to Allegiant. Either Allegiant or frontier," Grant said.

Major airports experiencing delays include Newark, New Jersey; Chicago O'Hare; Denver, Colorado; and Houston, Texas, according to Grant.

Beyond flight delays, travelers also face car rental shortages caused by return timing issues.

"People are picking up their car rentals on time, but they're not returning them to the correct drop off time, and then that causes a delay for those ground crew to not be able to clean the vehicles and get them to the next consumer," Grant said.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport issued a statement saying: "At this time, GRR is under normal operations. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in communication with our airline and federal partners to evaluate any potential impacts."

Travelers at the airport expressed concern about their travel plans. Jennifer Brunning said she has limited options.

"There really is no backup plan, I have to get home at some point," Brunning said.

Bailey Grimm worries about potential financial losses from cancellations.

"Now I'm afraid that my flights going to get canceled and I have like not the best seat, so if it get's canceled I don't get my money back," Grimm said.

Jordan Knot is concerned her friend won't make it to their planned trip.

"Just not being able to see a dear friend that we kinda carved out this time as busy moms and even if she's a day late, that's a big chuck of the trip," Knot said.

Grant recommends travelers download the FlightAware app to get up to date information about their flights and stay informed about potential delays. She said airlines will likely offer refunds but advises staying proactive.

Grant foresees airline prices increasing and warns that possible snow over the weekend may cause additional flight delays. She emphasizes the importance of patience during this period.

