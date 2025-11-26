Military members welcomed home at Ford Airport before Thanksgiving

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Volunteers with the Patriot Guard Riders of Michigan welcomed home active service members and veterans at Ford Airport on Tuesday, continuing a tradition they've maintained for about 14 years.

"Operation Handshake" brought dozens of volunteers to the airport, where they lined up alongside American flags to extend holiday cheer to military personnel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Everybody that serves our country deserves to be welcomed home and honored and respected," said Phil, a volunteer with the organization.

The volunteers' presence often catches travelers by surprise, creating meaningful moments for those returning home.

"Some of them are pleasantly surprised. Some of them are stunned that we're here. They've never seen us before, and they come through the door and they see 30 or 40 flags standing there, and it's always a positive response," Phil said.

The next Operation Handshake is scheduled for December 23. Anyone interested in participating can simply show up at the airport to volunteer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube