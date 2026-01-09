Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to target PFAS pollution in air

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at detecting and controlling PFAS pollution in the air, targeting what supporters call a critical gap in current environmental protections.

Democratic U.S. Representatives from Michigan Haley Stevens, Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib, and Hillary Scholten were joined by Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Mike Lawler of New York, and Jen Kiggans of Virginia to introduce the bipartisan Prevent Release of Toxic Emissions, Contamination, and Transfer (PROTECT) Act, according to a press release from Stevens' office.

The legislation addresses airborne PFAS contamination in Michigan, a state with hundreds of confirmed PFAS-contaminated sites and thousands more suspected locations, making it one of the hardest-hit states by PFAS pollution nationwide.

"This is to close some of the loopholes in the Environmental Protection Agency to actually detect PFAS in our air," Stevens said.

According to Stevens' office, the proposed legislation would require the EPA to officially classify certain PFAS as hazardous air pollutants under the Clean Air Act. The bill would also identify industries and facilities that release PFAS into the air and begin setting enforceable limits on PFAS air pollution from major sources.

Additionally, they say the bill would strengthen cleanup responsibility and public reporting requirements when PFAS are released into the environment.

"It's something that is impacting families and needs more research and also needs the federal government to detect and work alongside local officials," Stevens said.

The legislation comes as Michigan continues to grapple with PFAS contamination.

Forest Hills neighbor Ashley Schaefer, whose family was affected by PFAS water contamination, expressed support for the proposed legislation's approach.

"It is absolutely still something that's on our minds and we're still dealing with," Schaefer said. "I'm thrilled for any sort of legislation that keeps us healthy and safe and is focusing on this, whether it's air, water, land, wherever it comes from, that we can hold people, companies accountable for the pollution of this."

When asked about accountability measures, Schaefer said: "Bottom line to stop being used. To me, that's enough, and we can continue living our lives healthily, then I'm okay with that."

Congressman Bill Huizenga's office was unable to provide a comment on the proposed legislation at the time of this publication.

Separately, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will host a community meeting on January 20 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Wisner Center in Cascade Township.

