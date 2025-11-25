Man from Kalamazoo killed in single-car crash in Ada Township

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in Ada Township.

The crash was reported 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pettis Avenue SE and Vergennes Street SE, where Vergennes dead-ends. The 23-year-old from Kalamazoo did not stop at the intersection, driving into a concrete barrier placed in a business's parking lot, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

No one else was involved in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office by calling 616-632-6100 or emailing its tip line.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube