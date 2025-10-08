CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families looking for early Halloween festivities can head to Cascade on October 11th for a community Truck or Treat event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 28th Street on the same lot as the D&W. Organizers promise plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters and food trucks will also be available.

Pet owners can bring their four-legged friends to participate in a pet parade and costume contest scheduled for around 1 p.m.

Additional activities include pumpkin decorating and other Halloween-themed entertainment for families.

The free community event encourages attendees to come in costume and enjoy the fall festivities.

Halloween Fun Comes Early to Cascade with Trunk or Treat Event

