Halloween fun comes early to Cascade with trunk or treat event

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families looking for early Halloween festivities can head to Cascade on October 11th for a community Truck or Treat event.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 28th Street on the same lot as the D&W. Organizers promise plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters and food trucks will also be available.
Pet owners can bring their four-legged friends to participate in a pet parade and costume contest scheduled for around 1 p.m.
Additional activities include pumpkin decorating and other Halloween-themed entertainment for families.
The free community event encourages attendees to come in costume and enjoy the fall festivities.
