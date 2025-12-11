CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport is wrapping up a week of holiday choir performances with final concerts scheduled for December 11 and December 12 in the airport's Grand Hall.

The week began Monday with performances by Legacy/Christian 7th and 8th grade choir and East Kentwood High School Varsity Voices, followed Tuesday by Zeeland Christian School Chorus, Lee High School Varsity Choir, and Ottawa Hills High School Festival Choir.

The Harrison Park Academy Elementary and Middle School Choir will perform December 11 at 12:30 PM.

Three choirs will close the week's performances on December 12, beginning at 9:00 AM with the Wyoming High School Concert Choir. The Illuminate Elementary Choir and Band Ensembles will follow at 11:00 AM, with the Byron Center West 8th Grade Choir performing the final concert at 12:30 PM.

Gerald R. Ford Airport hosts holiday music festival

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

