Furry employees are transforming Forest Hills Public Schools learning environment one paw at a time

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — At Knapp Forest Elementary School, reading time now comes with a furry audience as students gather around Bronx, the school's emotional support dog who is transforming the learning environment one tail wag at a time.

Forest Hills Public Schools launched the PRIDE Pup program in 2023, with Bronx serving as one of eleven emotional support dogs strategically placed throughout the district. The innovative program provides comfort, calm and connection for students and staff alike, creating a more nurturing educational atmosphere.

"He makes me happy, he like, like what he's doing right now, he makes me laugh and he makes my day a little bit better," said fourth grader Ellie Perry.

The program has garnered strong community support, with local partners including Spartan Nash, veterinarians and groomers contributing to its success.

Bronx spends his school days at Knapp Forest Elementary but transitions to home life each evening with school librarian Lisa Doctor, who serves as both his host family and in-building handler.

"When they reached out, actually, my dog had just passed away, and so I took on Bronx," Doctor said.

Doctor notes that Bronx arrived exceptionally well-trained, a testament to the program's professional standards. His impact on students has been particularly profound during challenging circumstances.

"We had one student who lost a sibling, and was, it was pretty, it was a pretty traumatic time. And they were, they were one of the ones that he actually met with, one on one, not just in the library, and that has made a huge difference. I mean, I have a better relationship with that child, and that child seems to have a better time at school," Doctor said.

Principal Lisa Roedel, who serves as Bronx's secondary host family, has witnessed firsthand how the dog's presence enhances both emotional well-being and academic performance.

"It has an impact not only on how they feel at school, but their ability to focus," Roedel said.

While Bronx exhibits typical canine behavior at home, his professional demeanor emerges the moment he dons his work bandanna at school.

"He is highly trained. He is calm. We've never heard him bark here. He is just so well behaved," Roedel said.

The program has exceeded expectations in addressing initial concerns. Roedel shares that parent feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I haven't had any parent who has been apprehensive about Bronx. I have had more experiences with parents coming to me and saying, you know, at first I was really worried, because my child is afraid of dogs, especially big dogs, but now that they've been around Bronx, that fear has diminished," she said.

Throughout each school day, Bronx maintains an active schedule, navigating hallways, making classroom visits and graciously accepting treats from adoring students.

"It helps school feel like home for them," Doctor said.

Fourth grader George Whitmer has discovered Bronx's calming influence during stressful moments.

"When I'm all tense up and kinda mad, I like, sometimes, I like, probably if I like go to him I would like feel calmer, petting him," Whitmer said.

The district's commitment to expanding this successful program continues, with Forest Hills Public Schools reporting that two additional dogs are currently undergoing training and will be placed within schools during this academic year.

