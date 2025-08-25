ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Residents and non-residents can improve their photography skills in Ada Township through a free community photography club that meets monthly at the Amy Van Andel Library.

The photography club meets every fourth Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., welcoming both beginners and experienced photographers.

The club's next session is scheduled for Aug. 28, focusing on landscape photography techniques. The meeting is open to anyone interested in photography, whether using professional cameras or smartphones.

The sessions are designed to help participants develop their photography skills in a supportive community environment.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

Free Photography club offered in Ada Township

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube