Free electronics recycling drive offered in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors looking to dispose of electronics can take advantage of a free recycling event January 10 in East Grand Rapids.

The E-Green Sustainability Initiative will host the electronics recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Works building.

"It's good for the environment, it's sustainable, some of these things can be used again," said John Chronowski, a member of the E-Green Sustainability Initiative.

Chronowski said neighbors can drop off electronics, string lights and foam packaging at the event. However, some items will not be accepted.

"We don't usually collect CRT TV's because they charge us for that," Chronowski said, adding that monitors and batteries are also among items not accepted.

The initiative partners with recyclers like Padnos and Atlas to properly dispose of the electronic items.

"If that goes in a landfill, it never deteriorates," Chronowski said.

This won't be the only opportunity for residents to recycle electronics this year.

"We do one at the end of August and September depending on what's going on at the time," Chronowski said.

The event will take place at the Public Works building Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

