Free Christmas tree disposal options available for Forest Hills area

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Several free real Christmas tree disposal options remain available for Forest Hills area residents looking to dispose of their undecorated trees.

Black Barn Dumpsters is offering free Christmas tree pickup, but only for two days: January 7 and 10. Neighbors can request pickup on the company's website and place undecorated trees at the curb. The company partners with Top Brush Intervention to repurpose the trees for goat food.

For those who miss that pickup window, drop-off locations are available.

Cascade Township accepts undecorated, real trees at Fire Station #2 on Buttrick Avenue. The drop-off site is open daily from dawn to dusk until January 31.

Ada Township also has a drop-off location at the back parking lot of Ada Township Park. Neighbors can drop off undecorated trees there from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until January 11.

